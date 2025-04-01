Drake Faces Accusations of Copying Kendrick Lamar's Style in New 'NOKIA' Music Video

Drake is under fire from fans and critics who noticed the "NOKIA" visuals resembled the style of Kendrick Lamar's.

Accompanied by a visual featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR, it's already had social media up in arms debating what's better, this or Lamar's "Not Like Us" video or Super Bowl halftime performance.

The music video for the 4-minute, 25-second "NOKIA" is a mix of everything from Carnival dancers and a Toronto model to NBA baller Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The video begins with the famous IMAX logo, which implies it was shot on the premium format's signature high-resolution cameras. However, more than the high production value, what drew ire was the similar nature of the track to Lamar's previous work.

Indeed, fans were quick to voice their opinions, as one user on X.

I hate to be one of those guys, but Drake Nokia video is Kendrick inspired Heavily. Like it's so obvious dawg. — AL (@Alburr_) March 31, 2025

Just saw a tweet that said Nokia is Drake tryna sound like Kendrick. Please get mental help — Jody Tren Shamrock🦍🪃 (@DVDJXX) March 31, 2025

However, many others noted specific links, such as the literal dancing and imagery, similar to Lamar's Super Bowl show.

This is clearly an allusion to the Super Bowl halftime show. And if you read between the lines there’s nothing. Kendrick is fake woke. It’s also black and white, Drake is clearly saying here that black…white…doesn’t matter..Kendrick gets no bitches pic.twitter.com/qsgUMDdoMD — Not Harris (@Vi02109) March 31, 2025

That debate eventually led to some fans speculating that Drake was "trolling" Lamar with his video. The similarity to Lamar's life and aesthetics, the OVO owl, which has been featured in the "Not Like Us video, raised a few eyebrows.

Drake trolling Kendrick Lamar with Nokia and a music video in IMAX 😏🔥



Drake is HIM! Himothy Neutron😂😭 pic.twitter.com/G8Act0qpQ3 — MEMBERS ⁶𓅓 (@OVOmembers) March 31, 2025

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Ongoing Rivalry

Drake and Lamar have been here before. It all goes back to 2013, when Lamar first started taking shots at Drake on his song "Control." Since then, their animosity has gone to new heights with diss tracks like "Not Like Us," "THE HEART PART 6," "Euphoria," and "Family Matters." The feud between them has kept fans on the edge of their seats, with new releases from both sides in 2024 holding the palpable tension between the artists simmering.

Theo Skudra's Direction and the Video's Success

The "NOKIA" video itself has gotten positive reviews. In the Theo Skudra-directed video, the Canadian rapper is seen from a new perspective. Having previously showed his range with the likes of "Toosie Slide" and "Family Matters" on earlier projects, Skudra also lends an air of for all the money on "NOKIA" but cuts it with a sensuous energy. It's a far cry from other more lo-fi Drake visuals seen this year.

"NOKIA" also signifies a personal transition for Drake, presenting his new, close-cropped hairstyle in the video, shedding the braided style he sported for a bulk of his For All the Dogs era. The slight shift in visual aesthetic links the clip to the pre-"Hotline Bling" era, underscoring Drizzy's always morphing imagery even more.