Young Thug Scores Legal Victory Despite Controversial Post Against DA Investigator

Rapper Young Thug will not have his probation revoked, a judge ruled Thursday, despite allegations from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office that he violated the terms of his probation.

According to HNHH, the ruling comes after Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, made headlines for calling a government investigator the "biggest liar in the DA's office" in a social media post.

The state's motion to revoke his probation was based on claims that Young Thug had engaged in "escalating threats and witness intimidation" after posting an image on social media featuring Investigator Marissa Viverito. In response to the allegations,

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, asserted, "Mr. Williams [Young Thug] did not violate any term of probation," emphasizing that there was "no violation of Mr. Williams' probation by reposting an image on social media and opining that Investigator Viverito is untruthful."

Steel previously defended him in court during the YSL RICO trial.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ruled Thursday to deny the motion from the state, writing in her ruling: "Upon consideration of the State's April 2, 2025 Motion to Revoke Defendant's probation... the Court declines to revoke Defendant's probation based on the violation asserted."

In her judgment, she acknowledged both the state's allegations and Young Thug's response to them.

Young Thug Clarifies Intentions

Young Thug took to social media to clarify his intentions, asserting that he does not condone threats and considers himself a "good person."

He wrote, "I don't make threats to people. I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I'm all about peace and love."

The rapper has remained a free man since taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO trial last October.

He is currently preparing for the release of a new album, teasing fans with humorous remarks about needing to be "begged" for its release. "

Yall mfers goin have to beg me to drop this sh*t nocizzy," he joked on X (formerly Twitter).

Young Thug's recent legal challenges have kept him in the spotlight, but with this latest ruling, he aims to focus on his music career.