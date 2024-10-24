From her 50-pound weight loss to drawing attention on social media, Christina Aguilera is putting her new figure on display in several fierce looks for Instagram.

The 43-year-old pop icon posted these photos on Wednesday, giving a "boss lady" vibe in a beige corset top and coordinating miniskirt that showcased her tiny frame.

Aguilera looked chic with a face-framing updo in the stylish post set in a spacious office space.

The Nineteen Girl teamed the look with closed-toed burgundy pumps and little else in accessories to keep all eyes on her outfit.

Her makeup was also glamorous, highlighted by winged eyeliner and glossy nude lips.

The singer has been a hot topic online lately, as many have speculated whether she tried the weight-loss drug Ozempic. These rumors were first sparked by Aguilera in May after unveiling her new smaller figure.

Aguilera's post comes on the heels of her time out at Barry's Bootcamp, where fans were worried about how much Aguilera has changed.

Due to fans defending her and also sounding the alarm about her health, reactions on social media were split. A user responding to the event video said, "Tried going back to your old size is not always the move."

Even with the confusing responses, Aguilera has continued to self-affirm — she previously talked about how the media was coming for her weight in the interview over at Glamour.

"'I have a maturity now where I just don't give a f*** about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on," she said.

As she stepped into Halloween mode, Aguilera playfully dubbed herself "Bosstina" in her most recent Instagram post. Fans are as curious as ever about what Aguilera will do next, and she is happy to continue sending updates.