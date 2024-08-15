Christina Aguilera Speaks Up Against Pressure to Be ‘Skinny’ Amid Rumors She Took Ozempic to Lose Weight

Christina Aguilera has had enough and is speaking out against the body shaming that plagued her throughout her career.

The 43-year-old singer-actress recently sat down for an interview with Glamour for the magazine’s latest cover story, published Thursday. During their discussion, Aguilera did not shy away from responding to the controversy surrounding her body amid the rumors that she used Ozempic or any other weight loss drugs to shed the extra pounds.

According to the “Genie in the Bottle” songstress, her self-esteem was mostly determined by how “skinny” she was due to the pressure for her to stay thin throughout her career. She admitted that when she gained weight, industry people spoke with her and urged her to go back to being skinny.

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,’” she told the outlet.

Over time, she realized that she should not let other people dictate what she needed to do to her body. Aguilera credits this to her “maturity,” noting that she’s learned to ignore what other people say.

ALSO READ : Jessica Simpson Steps Out With Friends in LA After Addressing Sobriety Issue

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f— about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business,” she explained.

Back in May, the “Fighter” hitmaker sparked rumors that she used Ozempic to pull off a sudden and dramatic weight loss. During a concert in Mexico at the time, fans were shocked to see her flaunting a much smaller frame while performing onstage.

Videos from her show that landed social media were flooded with questions and comments about how she might have taken the diabetes-turned-weight-loss drug to quickly lose weight, as per Page Six.

Aguilera has never responded to the Ozempic rumors, but in her latest interview, she said she would like to instill a mindset that doesn’t pay attention to other people’s opinions in her children, Max and Summer. The former is her 16-year-old son with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, while the latter is her daughter with fiancé Matt Rutler, according to People.

“Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through. And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again. I’ve seen so much so young. You just want the best for your kids,” the "Burlesque" star added.