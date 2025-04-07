Did Usher Really Break Up a Marriage? The Wild Story Behind the London Concert 'Divorce' Revealed

The claim that Usher was involved in breaking up a marriage after a flirty encounter during his London concert is causing a social media stir right now.

The dispute is said to have started when a 45-year-old man filed for divorce from his wife, alleging the R&B star had seduced the woman during his O2 Arena concert. In the complaint, the husband claimed his wife, who was always reserved about showing affection towards him, was cuddling up and getting close to the musician "in front of 20,000" people. The tipping point was when Usher performed "There Goes My Baby" and serenaded a chick in the audience and offered her two cherries. The interaction between the pair, called "electric" by a few fans and a "private moment" by other observers, turned many heads on social media.

In the now-infamous footage, the woman reciprocates Usher's advances with, "Whatever you want to do," leading many to suspect that the exchange was more of a romantic one.

🔥🚨BREAKING: A 45 year old man has filed for Divorce from his wife after she allowed Grammy winning singer Usher Raymond to 'seduce her on stage.'



The husband claims, the woman has never kissed him in public and he was shocked that she could do that to a 'complete stranger in…

However, an anonymous source who spoke with AllHipHop denies the story that initially came out about the incident.

A Brief History of Usher Being a Little Messy

The London concert incident may have been blown out of proportion, but this isn't the first time Usher's shows have brought up relationship drama. A late 2023 interaction between Usher and actress Keke Palmer during a concert in Las Vegas stirred up debate when he sang to Palmer while she was sitting on her partner's lap.

Wearing a sheer black number, the actress danced along to the music — and her then-boyfriend Darius Jackson took to social media to slam her ensemble. He said, "It's the outfit tho... you a mom."

Usher received immediate backlash for his public comments, and the situation quickly turned into a subject of discussion, with many people questioning the couple's relationship dynamics. Palmer, however, dismissed the controversy as "just a fun moment" and said she and Usher weren't involved romantically. Tensions between Palmer and Jackson reached a boiling point nonetheless, resulting in their break-up and Palmer accusing Jackson of domestic violence. The pair later agreed on joint custody of Leo.

After the Palmer controversy, Palmer and Usher had time to reflect. After the fallout, Usher addressed the situation on an episode of Palmer's podcast, "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer," noting that he meant no harm but only entertainment. The pair reconvened for the music video for Usher's song "Boyfriend," which even poked fun at the drama.