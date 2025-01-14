Justin Bieber Unfollows Former Mentor Usher on Instagram

Justin Bieber has continued to unfollow those who were previously close to him.

In his latest batch of unfollows, Bieber unfollowed his former mentor, Usher, on Instagram. When typing in Usher's name to the search bar under people that Bieber follows, nothing comes up.

Read more: Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Marriage Trouble Claims With Justin Bieber

This is not the first time that Bieber has unfollowed a person who was once close to him. The "Ghost" singer unfollowed his former longtime manager, Scooter Braun, earlier this month. After Bieber unfollowed him, Braun deactivated his his Instagram account.

The two of them were previously linked for 15 years. During that time, Braun served as the manager for Bieber and helped to elevate him from YouTube sensation to music stardom. However, they parted ways in 2023 when Bieber looked at ways to free himself from his contact, Billboard reports.

Many of Braun's other clients left him as well, including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato following suit. After many of his clients left, he announced that he would no longer be managing clients.

"One of my biggest clients and friends told me that they wanted to spread their wings and go in a new direction. We had been through so much together over the last decade, but instead of being hurt I saw it as a sign," he said via NME.

Similarly with Usher, Bieber had known him for much of his life and since early on in his career. The pair first met in 2008 when Bieber was 13. While Usher was not originally sold at first on Bieber, he would strike a deal with Braun to help manage the budding singer.

Usher previously told People that he built a friendship with Braun and a bidding war ensued between him and Justin Timberlake over signing Bieber.

"We built a friendship, but this would obviously create a partnership that would span us forever, and it was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake," he said.

"I was like, I'm not certain that I could understand each and every producer that this artist could benefit from, but what I can tell you is I'm going to give you my passion, and I'm going to give you every bit of what I have to offer," Usher continued.

Over the course of their careers, Bieber and Usher have worked together on several tracks. Usher appeared on Bieber's song "First Dance" as well as "Somebody to Love." More recently, Usher was featured on a remix of Bieber's chart-topping single "Peaches" from 2021.

Prior to them collaborations, Usher shared that he "wanted to do a record with Justin."

"I am motivated by people like Justin. I think that he is an amazing performer, and I think that he has a legacy that should be respected and not compared to anybody else. He should be recognized for who he is and what his contribution has been," Usher added.

Neither artist has commented on the unfollowing.

Bieber is reportedly gearing up to make his grand return to music. A report from Puck News' Matthew Belloni alleges that Bieber is motivated to make music again, but that he also "needs the money."

The superstar and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.