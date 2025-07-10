Mariah Carey Throws Viral Shade at Bezos Wedding With Just Three Words

Mariah Carey only needed three words to light up the internet after being asked about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's $50 million wedding in Venice.

As she walked along the street during a recent outing, a photographer asked the singer, "What did you think about Jeff Bezos' wedding?" Carey responded, "I wasn't there." Fans quickly caught on to the deadpan repetition – and comparisons were immediately drawn to her legendary "I don't know her" line from 2003, aimed at Jennifer Lopez.

When the photographer followed up with, "Were you not invited or what?" Carey laughed and said, "Oh, don't turn this into that." The clip has since gone viral, sparking memes and online commentary.

"She clearly knows who he is, come on," one fan posted on X, while another joked, "Who? What wedding? She doesn't know it."

A Star-Studded Affair, Minus Mariah

Bezos and Sanchez had one of the flashiest celebrity weddings in recent memory. Held in Venice in a 16th-century basilica, the three-day event saw a long list of A-listers, among them Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sydney Sweeney and Tom Brady.

Guests were said to have feasted on a thousand-dollar-per-plate dinner at a private venue that had a no-phone policy.

Meanwhile, Carey was frolicking around Disneyland over the weekend, sporting Minnie Mouse ears and oversized sunglasses as an aide held an umbrella over her to block the sun. And then there was the also-praised recent weight loss.

New Album on the Way

Carey confirmed that her long-awaited 16th studio album is complete. "It's 11 or 12 songs, we got some Mariah ballads," she said in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden. "A second single is coming soon. I'm very excited about it. It's very summery. I like the beat as well."

The lead single, "Type Dangerous," marked her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 in more than ten years, debuting at No. 95. It also shot to the top of the iTunes Singles Chart upon release.

According to producer L.A. Reid, Carey is aiming to score her 20th No. 1 hit. "She's fighting to stay contemporary," he told Forbes.