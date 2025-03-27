Mariah Carey Finds Love Again With Anderson .Paak

Mariah Carey has found love again, and this time, it's with Grammy-winning artist Anderson .Paak. Sources have confirmed that the two music stars are officially dating after months of speculation and public outings together.

Carey, 55, and .Paak, 39, were first spotted holding hands on March 23 while leaving Bird Street Café in Los Angeles, fueling rumors of a budding romance.

Now, insiders close to the couple reveal that their relationship has been developing for months.

"Mariah and Anderson are dating. They met while working together last summer, and he has always been a huge fan of hers," a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

"Their schedules have made it difficult to spend a lot of time together, but it has been going on for a few months."

Another insider shared that .Paak is completely taken with Carey. "He is very smitten, and she loves how musically inclined he is," they said. "Mariah hasn't seriously dated anyone in years, and Anderson is the first person who has truly caught her interest."

Mariah Carey is further fueling romance rumors with Anderson .Paak...



See more: https://t.co/bcG0UnFyCM pic.twitter.com/D9CjQPl3Gk — TMZ (@TMZ) March 25, 2025

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak Bond Over Music and Parenthood

Their romance reportedly started in the recording studio, where they initially collaborated on music.

However, their professional partnership quickly turned into something more. "She wasn't expecting it, but she was pleasantly surprised by how charming he is," the insider added. "He won her over quickly."

Both Carey and .Paak share a deep passion for music, but they've also bonded over something even more personal—parenthood, JustJared said.

Carey shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Meanwhile, .Paak is a father to sons Soul Rasheed and Shine Tariq from his marriage to Jaylyn Chang, whom he filed for divorce from in early 2024.

"They have connected over raising kids in today's world and balancing careers with parenting," the source explained. "It's going really well."

Speculation about their relationship began late last year when the pair attended a Halloween party together in November 2024. .Paak shared a photo of Carey from the event, captioning it, "WE HAD A THRILLER NIGHT TO SAY THE LEAST!"

In December, they were seen hand-in-hand during a trip to Aspen, though initial reports downplayed their relationship as a close friendship.

However, the two continued to spend time together, and earlier this month, .Paak was spotted supporting Carey as she received the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.