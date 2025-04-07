Kanye West New 'WW3' Lyrics Calling Drake Anti-Gay Slur Revealed

Kanye West used a homophobic slur against Drake in new lyrics from his upcoming album 'WW3.'

In a clip taken from a livestream where West was recording music for his album, the rapper can be heard using a homophobic slur against Drake.

"N**gas be actin like f**g*ts so much I think they might be Drake," West raps on the song.

Kanye West was on livestream today again recording music for his WW3 album, including a song about H*tler



"n*ggas be actin like f**g*ts so much I think they might be Drake... they dont understand the things I say on Twitter... all my n*ggas N*z*s n*gga H*il H*tler..."



(via… pic.twitter.com/Ue7gkBX8B7 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) April 6, 2025

West and Drake's relationship did not start out as tumultuous. Drake began his career by citing West as one of his inspirations. The two of them would go on to collaborate over the course of their respective discographies.

West also directed the music video for Drake's song "Best I Ever Had."

However, Drake and West's relationship began to sour when Drake mentioned in an interview he had ambitions to surpass West.

"It's an honor. When I was a kid trying to figure out what I liked, it was Ye who I related to the most. He was an artist, in every sense, from his cover art to his music. Now, I would say, he is [a] really great competitor and friend. My goal is to surpass everything he's accomplished. I don't want to be as good as Kanye — I want to be better," Drake told The Source.

Since then, the pair has exchanged bars and jabs at each other. In 2018, West accused Drake of using ghostwriters. Drake responded with "Duppy Freestyle." In the song, he called West a "leech."

Drake and west briefly mended fences in 2021 for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert, but the relationship has soured again.

West's controversial lyrics arrive after the rapper has publicly praising Hitler and amid reports he and wife Bianca Censori are having marriage issues.