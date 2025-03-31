Kanye West Claims He 'Basically' Ended Frank Ocean's Music Career: 'He Ain't Have a Song Since'

Kanye West claims that Frank Ocean will never release another album again because he bested him musically.

In the viral interview with DJ Akademiks, West discussed serval of his musical peers, but took the time to tear down Ocean and his lack of frequent album releases. West attributed this to him besting Ocean musically.

"No one makes music that's nowhere as near as good as [me]. When I made 'Moon,' it basically ended Frank Ocean's [career]. He ain't have a song since then! He was like, 'Sipping some wine.' I heard it and was like, 'Oh, this n**ga's never gonna be able to make another album again,'" West shared.

Kanye West just dissed Frank Ocean saying he makes his type of music better than him



“he’ll never be able to make a album again” pic.twitter.com/yxg5I4nMYf — sea✰ (@destroynectar) March 30, 2025

Ocean and West share a history of collaboration. Their collaborative process began with Ocean's contributions to West's 2012 album 'Watch the Throne,' where Ocean was featured on "No Church in the Wild".

West has previously praised Ocean's artistry, even threatening to boycott the Grammy Awards in 2016 if Ocean's critically acclaimed album 'Blonde' wasn't nominated.

"The album I listen to the most this year is Frank Ocean's album. I'll tell you this right now: if his album's not nominated in no categories, I'm not showin' up to the Grammys," West said, according to Hip Hop Hero.

Ocean has not released a full-length album since 2016's 'Blonde' and the singer has switched his attention to other endeavors. In 2021, he launched a luxury jewelry brand called Homer.

The singer has also hinted that his work is now dedicated to his family. Ocean's brother, Ryan Breaux. He died in 2020 after a car crash. That year, Ocean released the songs "Dear April" and "Cayendo."

While it has been some time since Ocean has released music, he teased a snippet in 2023 on his Instagram Stories. Nothing has officially manifested since.