Drake's DM to Justin Bieber Asking to Collaborate on New Music Went Unanswered, Rapper Reveals

A Drake and Justin Bieber collaboration could be in the works if only Bieber would answer his messages, according to the rapper.

Bieber shared a post to his Instagram account on April 6 where he revealed that his dm's would be open to other musicians looking to collaborate. Plenty of famous faces threw their name in the ring, including Big Sean and Kevin Moon. However, Drake revealed that he had preciously reached out to Bieber for a collaboration, but that Bieber ghosted him.

"I DM'd but no reply," Drake said in the comments section of the post.

Bieber has not revealed the reason that he has not responded to Drake's attempt at a collaboration. The pair have a long relationship together with Drake appearing in Bieber's 2010 music video for his song "Baby."

Drake and Bieber also collaborated on the song "Right Here" from Bieber's 2013 album 'Believe.' However, earlier this year, Bieber went on an unfollowing spree on Instagram with Drake being one of the people that he unfollowed. The reasons as to why Bieber decided to unfollow Drake are not known at this time.

Both Bieber and Drake have been in the spotlight this last year for different reasons. Bieber has reportedly been having marital issues with his wife Hailey Bieber and Drake has been embroiled in a very public feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, which has led to a legal dispute between Drake and his label Universal Music Group over Lamar's song "Not Like Us." Both artists remain some of the most successful Canadian musicians of the last decade.