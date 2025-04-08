Tracy Chapman Explains Why She Avoids Streaming: "Buy a CD, Support Artists"

Tracy Chapman, the Grammy-winning singer behind "Fast Car," recently shared why she stays away from streaming music.

In a rare interview with The New York Times, Chapman explained that she only buys music in physical formats like CDs or vinyl because it better supports artists.

"I don't stream music," Chapman said. "I only buy music in physical form. Artists get paid when you actually buy a CD or the vinyl. That's important to me."

At 61, Chapman says her choice might make her seem old-fashioned, but she believes it's worth the effort.

According to Billboard, she admits that not using streaming services limits what she hears. "It's a physical commitment of going out into the world and finding things, but I still do go out," she said.

Though she doesn't stream, Chapman still enjoys listening to new music. She mentioned admiring artists like Chappell Roan and Charli XCX. "It's not music that I would make," she added, "but I appreciate that there's a path for artists like that, and they can even have success."

Tracy Chapman Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Debut Album with Vinyl Reissue

The interview came as Chapman marked the 35th anniversary of her 1988 debut album by reissuing it on vinyl.

The album includes her classic hit "Fast Car," which recently gained new popularity. In 2023, country singer Luke Combs released a cover that became a hit on multiple charts and brought Chapman's song back into the spotlight.

Despite her music doing well on streaming platforms, Chapman has stayed away from using them herself. She believes in buying music to support creators directly.

Chapman also shared that she's still writing music and playing regularly. "I've been doing it since I was 8 years old," she said. "It's just part of who I am."

While she hasn't released a new album since 2008 or toured since 2009, Chapman made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys, People said.

She performed "Fast Car" with Luke Combs, creating one of the night's most talked-about moments.

As for the future, Chapman said she might only return to touring if she releases new material. "If I were to tour, I would tour for something new," she explained. "That would be the thing that would be most interesting to me."

Chapman's message is clear: artists deserve fair pay, and sometimes that means taking the extra step to support them the old-school way—by buying a CD.