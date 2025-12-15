Damon Dash Faces Film Rights Auction Including Kanye West-Produced 'Honor Up' Amid $25M Bankruptcy Assets

Damon Dash's movie empire will be going under the hammer later this month as state tax authorities press on for millions of dollars in a case linked to a long-standing bankruptcy. The latest move is part of a series of financial battles that have dragged on for years involving the film executive.

The film inventory of Dash is set to go under an auction in New York City on Dec. 30, 2025. The auctioning is part of a plan, which is accepted by the court, to satisfy a claim associated with the Chapter 7 bankruptcy case of Dash, which has over $25 million in liabilities.

The auctioning of Dash's assets will be under the guidance of federal authorities following an order by a judge to allow Dash's key assets to be liquidated by the U.S. Marshals Service.

As per AllHipHop, these include copyrights under Poppington LLC, which is Dash's media company. Some of the books set for auction include "Honor Up," "Too Honorable," and "Welcome to Blackrock." The auctioning of these books takes place after a series of court rulings where it was established that they can be liquidated despite Dash going bankrupt.

Courthouse documents obtained by AllHipHop indicate Dash filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in September with $25,073,520.58 in debts against a mere $4,350 in assets. Dash's debts include a tax liability of approximately $19 million, $396,000 in child and spousal support payments, and a series of civil judgments over a decade old.

The auction is a result of a $4 million defamation judgment given to filmmaker Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures. The film involved in this case is called "Honor Up" and has Kanye West in an executive production role and appearances from Dash, Cam'ron, and Stacy Dash. The public sale is part of a larger case in order for all claims to be settled.

The reserve price for the movie rights has been fixed at a bid of $300,000, but this may increase based on interest shown by bidders. Creditors, such as Webber, can make use of a judicial process where claims can be directly used to bid, which may leave less money for other claimants to bid.

The state tax authorities have also aggressively pursued their claims. The Division of Taxation in New Jersey presented a secured claim in the amount of $3,996,830.62, which is secured by a statutory lien and increasing interest.

Meanwhile, the Department of Taxation and Finance of the State of New York presented a claim for $8,668,450.51 in unpaid income taxes. Dash is not a first offender when it comes to liquidation due to a court order.

Back in November of 2024, he lost his share of one-third interest in Roc-A-Fella Records since he did not settle an $823,000 civil judgment pertaining to a movie called "Dear Frank." The winner of this particular auction won with a $1 million bid, which had connections to a new York state tax matter.

