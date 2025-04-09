Taylor Swift 'Forgives' Blake Lively for Dragging Her Into Justin Baldoni Legal Issue

After Taylor Swift was allegedly and unintentionally drawn into Blake Lively's legal issues with her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni, Lively has reportedly apologized to the acclaimed music artist.

An insider revealed to Page Six, "It was important to Blake to be on good terms again with Taylor. It was never her intention to hurt Taylor or harm their friendship." The insider also mentioned that the actress truly missed her close bond with the musician.

"Blake missed their friendship and hopes they can put this whole thing behind them."

It seems that Lively's apology did not go unheard. The insider shared that the "Fortnight" singer accepted Lively's apology and "felt it was genuine and heartfelt."

To recall, Baldoni accused Lively of using her friendship with Swift as leverage to gain creative control of the film. This accusation came in response to Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024. She alleged that Baldoni went off-script by kissing her neck during a specific dance routine and made inappropriate comments about her perfume.

Baldoni countered Lively's complaint by suing her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million. In his countersuit, he claimed he was invited to Lively and Reynolds' penthouse in New York City, where a "famously close" acquaintance was also present, presumably Swift.

Baldoni directed and co-starred with Lively in "It Ends With Us," the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, which was released last August.

After the movie's launch, rumors about a growing rift between Lively and Baldoni surfaced, particularly during the press tour when Lively seemed to avoid mentioning Baldoni in her interviews.

Speculation suggested there were disagreements over creative direction, and sources told TMZ that Baldoni had "fat-shamed" Lively by asking about her weight and expressing concerns to an on-set trainer about potential injuries while lifting her. Throughout the promotion of "It Ends With Us," Baldoni and Lively were never seen together in photos.

Things quickly escalated, and the next thing people knew, Lively had accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and misconduct, claiming he also organized a smear campaign against her after she expressed her concerns about his alleged actions.