Robbie Williams Reveals Scurvy Diagnosis Amid Mental Health Struggles

Robbie Williams, the British pop star and former Take That member, has opened up about a surprising health scare he faced earlier this year.

The 51-year-old singer revealed that his ongoing mental health struggles led him to make some concerning decisions, including using an appetite suppressant to lose weight. Unfortunately, this caused him to develop scurvy, a rare disease caused by a severe lack of vitamin C.

In an interview with The Mirror, Williams explained that his struggles with mental health had taken a serious toll.

"I was sad, I was anxious, I was depressed," he shared. The singer, known for his openness about mental health, said that the depression he experienced was unlike anything he had felt in a long time.

"I thought I was at the other end of the arc," Williams said, reflecting on the confusion he felt when depression returned after a decade-long absence.

"For it to return was just confusing," he added. This marks the first time in years that Williams has had to confront such dark emotions, something he found overwhelming, ENews said.

Singer Robbie Williams Shares Scurvy Diagnosis https://t.co/BUjoYyptMQ — E! News (@enews) April 8, 2025

Robbie Williams Reveals He Had Scurvy Due to Poor Diet and Mental Health

Williams, who has been very open about his challenges over the years, said that he had stopped eating properly, which contributed to his scurvy diagnosis. "I'd stopped eating and I wasn't getting nutrients," he explained.

According to CNN, the lack of proper nutrition led to the rare condition, which he humorously referred to as a "17th century pirate disease."

Scurvy, which is caused by a severe deficiency in vitamin C, is not common in countries with a well-balanced diet. The singer's health and mood improved significantly after he addressed his diet and worked on managing his mental health.

Looking back on the experience, Williams stressed the importance of taking care of oneself and focusing on well-being.

"The most important thing is for yourself to be okay," he said. This mindset has been a significant shift for the singer, who noted that in the past, his struggles had led to chaos in both his personal life and career.

Despite the challenges, Williams is now focusing on his upcoming tour, which will kick off in the UK, Ireland, and Europe in May and run through the summer.

Fans can also look forward to the release of his biographical musical drama "A Better Man," which received an Oscar nomination for best visual effects last year.