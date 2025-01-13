Robbie Williams' Disastrous Biopic Loses $100 Million as He Officiates Wedding at 'Better Man' Screening

Robbie Williams is showing that he is more than just a man behind a mic.

The superstar singer was captured in a video posted to social media officiating a wedding at a screening for his biopic, Better Man.

"I love NYC what do you mean Robbie Williams officiated a wedding at this Q&A?" the video was captioned.

In the video, Williams brings a couple to the front of the room where he then begins to officiate the wedding.

"So, by the power invested in me by absolutely nobody. It is not legally binding, but legally binding in your heart and your heart," he says pointing to each member of the couple.

"Do you say I do to your misses?" he asks the man.

While the man agrees, Williams then turns his attention to the woman in the clip and asks her a similar question before she agrees.

"By the power invested in me, I now pronounce you man and wife, a round of applause everybody," the video ends.

The stunt at the screening comes as Williams' Better Man failed to meet exceptions at the United States box office. According to Variety, the film only brought in $1 million from 1,291 venues. The film also underperformed in Britain where it brought in $4.7 million total. To date, the film has only brought in $10 million against its whopping $110 million budget.

The film's underperformance comes after there was a debate on social media between the British and the Americans over the fact that the Brits were stunned Americans did now know who Williams was.

Some Americans on social media called Williams a one-hit wonder.

Others showed the difference between Brits knowing Williams and the Americans that do not know who he is.

Better Man showcase Williams as a controversial CGI monkey who portrays the singer as he lives the ups and downs of life in the spotlight.

The singer rose to fame as part of the group Take That before launching a solo career and becoming a global phenomenon on his own.