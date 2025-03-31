Hailey Bieber's Bizarre Instagram Move Sparks More Concern For Relationship With Justin

The couple have faced in an increase in split rumors recently.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Wargo/Getty Images/Getty Images

There could be trouble in paradise for Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

The supermodel's instagram page no longer shows her music star husband as a follower. It is worth noting that Justin still follows Hailey on the platform. However, the unfollowing from his wife could signal more problems in their marriage.

Over the weekend, Bieber took to his Instagram Stories with a series of bizarre posts including him rapping along to a song while looking visibly out of it. The unfollowing came after the series of posts.

Earlier this month, the "Peaches" singer posted to his social media accounts where it was speculated that there was more trouble between him and Hailey. In his post to his Instagram account, Justin reposted a meme showing a child giving the middle finger to the camera.

The post captioned was captioned: "pov: me behind my girlfriend after she make me mad."

The meme came at a questionable time for the singer as it arrived after he had posted about having anger issues.

Earlier this year, the couple were once again the subject of marriage trouble rumors when he briefly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram.

Justin also caused concern when he shared a cryptic post about him "downing" and him feeling "unworthy."

Despite the speculation troubles, sources close to the couple have spoken to People and revealed that they are "fine" and that both of them are busy with their work at the moment.

"They are just doing their thing. They are not concerned with what people think," the source added.

