Ed Sheeran Shares Rare Insight Into Friendship with Taylor Swift: 'Six-Hour Catch-Ups'

Ed Sheeran recently offered fans a rare glimpse into his long-standing friendship with pop sensation Taylor Swift, sharing memories from their early days together and the ways they stay connected despite their busy schedules.

During a recent appearance on "Call Her Daddy," Sheeran reminisced about the six months he spent on the road with Swift during her 2013 "Red tour," where he was her opening act, RollingStone said.

"I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months," Sheeran recalled. The bond formed during this time remains strong, and he still fondly remembers flying in and out of gigs together while both were living in Nashville.

Although both artists have become global superstars since their tour days, their friendship continues to thrive.

Sheeran explained how they manage to stay close despite their demanding schedules: "I probably see her like four times a year and we do what I said, like proper sit-down, six-hour catch-ups."

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's Strong Bond Shines During Eras Tour Surprise

According to Sheeran, these lengthy and meaningful conversations are an essential part of their connection, allowing them to reconnect when they do meet deeply.

The close friendship between Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran was highlighted during Swift's 2023 Eras tour when Sheeran made an unexpected appearance at Wembley Stadium in London.

His surprise performance further showcased the strong connection between the two artists.

According to People, they performed a medley of their 2012 collaboration "Everything Has Changed" alongside other hits. Swift introduced him to the audience with heartfelt words: "This is one of my best friends in the world, to the point where I feel like he's a second brother."

Sheeran echoed this sentiment when reflecting on their long friendship, mentioning that, even with less frequent meetings, their interactions are always meaningful.

"We have a proper sit-down, six-hour catch-ups, and I think that's a really nice way to do it," Sheeran shared, adding that he appreciates the deep understanding they share.

Both artists have a unique ability to relate to one another, as Sheeran pointed out in a previous interview with Zane Lowe. He described Swift as one of the few people who truly understands his life experiences, calling their conversations a form of "therapy."