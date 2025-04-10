Jay-Z Accused of Breaking Secret Deal with Diddy Victim's Lawyer Tony Buzbee

A legal representative and lawyer for the alleged victims of Sean "Diddy" Combs in music industry sexual assault cases have accused Jay-Z of breaching a secret legal agreement with attorney Tony Buzbee.

These accusations arise from an ongoing lawsuit involving the rapper and Buzbee and a woman who identified herself as Jane Doe, who previously accused Jay-Z of sexual assault.

This legal battle began when Doe accused Jay-Z and Diddy in a suit claiming she was sexually assaulted by both men at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. Buzbee, who has been representing Jane Doe in her allegations against both men, was a key figure in the case. However, Jane Doe eventually dropped the lawsuit, leading to a countersuit from Jay-Z, who accused Buzbee and his client of filing the case inappropriately.

Jay-Z's legal team claimed that Buzbee used his influence to pressure Jane Doe into making false accusations, causing her to dismiss the case. Buzbee, however, maintains that an agreement was reached between him, Jay-Z, and their respective attorneys to resolve the situation.

According to TMZ, in the legal documents filed by Buzbee in response to Jay-Z's defamation lawsuit, the lawyer claims a secret agreement between the parties. This settlement encompassed the dropping of the rape suit but with stipulations. Buzbee said the deal was made on February 4, 2025, between Jay-Z and the attorneys for Doe. The rapper likewise agreed to no harassment or intimidation of Doe and her family.

Buzbee said, "Eventually, the relentless pressure that Mr. Carter and his associates placed upon Doe became too much for her. On February 4, 2025, an agreement to resolve the litigation was reached between Doe and Mr. Carter, through their attorneys, which included the voluntary dismissal of the SDNY Action."

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, responded quickly, denying Buzbee's claims as false and adding that Buzbee's case has no legal basis. Spiro told TMZ, "Total lie. He brought a false case, lost badly and was forced to dismiss quickly. End of story."

But Buzbee's attorney, Marc E. Kasowitz, disagreed with Spiro's assessment. Emails sent between Kasowitz's firm and Spiro's, he said, "ironclad" set out the agreement. Kasowitz said, "There was an exchange of emails between me and Spiro which set forth the agreement very clearly."

He then went on to detail the breach, alleging that Jay-Z's team broke the agreement by sending investigators to intimidate Doe. According to Kasowitz, "One week later, Jay-Z and his lawyer breached that agreement flagrantly by sending supposed investigators to harass and intimidate Jane Doe and her family."

Recording and Allegations of Coercion

In a recording released weeks after the first allegations, Doe purportedly told private investigators that the sexual assault did not take place. The private investigator in the recording acquired by ABC News said, "He was just there, but he didn't have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?" Doe responds affirmatively, saying, "Yeah."

Doe further alleged that Buzbee "twisted her arm" to bring the lawsuit. "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z," she recalled. Buzbee has denied the allegations, calling them "a blatant lie."

In response to the recording and the allegations of coercion, Buzbee issued a statement. "As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay-Z – that is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence," he said.