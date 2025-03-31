Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Reveals Where Power Couple is Dealing With Kanye West Drama After Rapper's Latest Rant Against Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's location has been revealed as Kanye West's latest fiery rant has gone viral.

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, spoke to Entertainment Tonight when she appeared on the red carpet for the 2025 iteration of Billboard's Women in Music Awards. Knowles was honored with the Mother of the Year Award at the event and got candid about why her family was not in attendance.

"They were very, very proud. Unfortunately, all of them are out of the country, so it was just not a good time for them to come," Knowles said.

Tina Knowles says Beyoncé and her family are on vacation outside the US. pic.twitter.com/Io3x8fHKLr — Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) March 31, 2025

Knowles revealing that her daughter and Jay-Z not being in the country comes at a time when the couple's former friend, West, went on another fiery rant against Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Speaking to DJ Akademiks, West addressed the backlash he received behind a tweet that issued that suggested the couples' children had disabilities.

"Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé's younger kids? They're ret*rted. No like literally," West wrote at the time.

"Everything is like, 'But you offended Jay-Z. F*ck him, you know what I'm sayin,'" West has now responded to DJ Akademiks.

West also slammed Jay-Z for his financial links to his catalogue.

"Put it like this, let's take it to money, how much money you think Jay-Z make off my catalog versus what I make off it? Next subject."

Ye went off on JAY-Z, Pusha T, and John Legend, and says he made a mistake getting Kim Kardashian pregnant



pic.twitter.com/HvhQ63jQgW — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) March 30, 2025

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly looking at suing West over the comments he made earlier this year, but no official lawsuits have been filed at this time.

Jay-Z and Queen Bey have kept their silence during this time and a source shared to Page Six that they are "aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation."

"[The couple] have no plans on publicly addressing Kanye's X posts about their children," the source added.

While the couple may be out of the country now, Beyoncé is slated to return for her "Cowboy Carter" tour later this year.