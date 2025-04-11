Soulja Boy Ordered to Pay $4 Million in Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Jury Rules

Soulja Boy has been ordered to pay $4 million to a woman who has accused and sued him for sexual assault in 2021.

As reported by Courthouse News, a jury reached the verdict on Thursday (April 10), finding him liable for sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and failure to pay wages. However, the jury dismissed the claims of false imprisonment and constructive discharge.

Witnesses noted that Soulja Boy smiled as the verdict was announced.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Ron Zambrano, had argued the day before that his client should receive $73.6 million in damages for the trauma she allegedly suffered.

"He raped her. He punched her. He kicked her. He cut her. He pointed a Draco gun at her. He locked her in her room ... He told her, 'I hope you die slow,'" Zambrano shared to the jury.

He also said, "If you don't believe my client, don't give her a dollar. But if you do believe her, give her everything."

Zambrano also criticized Soulja Boy's attire while attending court: "It was an act, a four-week act with glasses and a suit. The act you're being asked to buy, unfortunately, my client did buy it. It's why she went back.

"I ask that you don't fall for the man sitting over there with fake glasses on trying to convince you he's incapable of the bruises you've seen, the cuts you've seen, the text messages he sent."

Soulja Boy's attorney, Rickey Ivie, pushed back against the woman's hefty demand for damages, telling XXL that her claims are "grossly exaggerated" and also unfounded, given how all her allegations are "unfounded and unsubstantiated."

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2021, accuses Soulja Boy of sexually and physically abusing the woman, who had been working for him since 2018.