Marlon Wayans Brutally Hits Back at Soulja Boy After Rapper Targets His Trans Son With Homophobic Slur

The Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans feud has escalated to a new level with a series of slurs and tweets being thrown on social media.

Wayans, who is the father of his trans son, Kai, hit back at Soulja Boy, after the rapper turned his attention to Kai and used a homophobic slur about Wayans' son.

The rapper took to X to throw a homophobic slur at Kai, as well as a screenshot shared to Wayans X account that showed the comedian being praised by LGBTQ community leaders.

"That f-ggot sh-t run in the family huh? Marlon Wayans no wonder you like dressing up as a b-tch it's in your blood," the tweet read.

Wayans responded to the tweet, "If @souljaboy had a career he could get cancelled for this type of slander. Luckily he ain't been relevant since 2007."

He continued his roasting of the rapper in a separate tweet that showed Soulja Boy without his shirt on.

"Hey @souljaboy My child had top surgery and still has more chest than you," he shared on X.

Wayans then unleashed several other tweets about Soulja Boy's teeth.

"Tell me Tell me @souljaboy didn't smoke crack. Look at the hot crackpipe burns on his lips. And them teeth look like they sayin' 'I'll suck yo d***'," one read.

"Hey @souljaboy had that 'pookie mouf' That crack 'keep calling' him and calling him,'" another read.

Soulja Boy has not responded to the latest round of disses as of now. The feud erupted after Wayans slammed the rapper for performing at an event for President Donald Trump and Soulja Boy claimed that the Scary Movie actor "sold his soul."

"Marlon Wayans you a b*tch and u not funny shut up n**ga. "Keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d*cks," one tweet read.

"Soulja, he been canceled. Soulja Boy better go and get that check... He don't care," Wayans said, according to HotNewHipHop of the rapper's choice to perform at the event.

Soulja Boy has since shared why her performed at Trump's event, saying "They paid me a bag."

Wayans had shared his support for Kai when Kai came out as transgender in an interview with People.

"It took me all of a week, and in that week I grew the most that I ever did in my life. You understand the purpose of kids and the beauty of unconditional love. At the end of the day, in my heart, only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy," he said of his relationship with Kai.