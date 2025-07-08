Soulja Boy's Melrose Store Trashed in Heist, Fans Demand Justice for Stolen Swag

Soulja Boy is dealing with a big blow after his popular SODMG store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles was broken into early Monday morning, July 7.

Thieves caused major damage to the shop and stole rare merchandise, leaving fans angry and calling for justice.

According to TMZ, the burglars smashed through the front glass door and left the place in shambles.

The door was later found covered in fresh graffiti, and the shop had to be boarded up for the day.

A source close to the situation said bolt cutters were likely used to break the locks, even leaving behind chipped red paint that investigators might use for DNA testing.

An estimated $25,000 in damages was reported. The criminals didn't just wreck the store — they also got away with exclusive items that fans can't find anywhere else.

Soulja Boy Boosts Store Security After Break-In

The stolen goods included rare SODMG hoodies, hats, T-shirts, and collectible Bearbricks. They also took a custom leather jacket that belonged to Soulja Boy himself, and even a PlayStation.

In response to the break-in, Soulja Boy's team has now hired a 24-hour security patrol to protect the store and make sure this doesn't happen again.

Fans were quick to speak out online, sharing their anger and sadness. Many have called for the return of the stolen items and expressed support for Soulja Boy during this tough time.

The store on Melrose is part of Soulja Boy's brand, Stacks on Deck Money Gang (SODMG), which he launched in the late 2000s, AllHipHop said.

It's more than just a place to shop — for many fans, it's a piece of hip-hop culture and a connection to the artist who made "Crank That" a global hit.

Sadly, this isn't the only thing Soulja Boy has been dealing with. Back in April, he lost a civil lawsuit involving serious claims of assault and abuse from a former assistant.

A jury ordered him to pay more than $4 million in damages, though he has denied the allegations and plans to fight the ruling.

As for the robbery, no arrests have been made yet. The investigation is still ongoing.