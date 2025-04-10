Attorney For Soulja Boy Rape Accuser Reveals Horrific Details Of Alleged Assault in Opening Statement: 'I Hope You Die Slow'

The attorney for a woman levying rape and kidnapping accusations against rapper Soulja Boy shared horrific new details about the alleged incident.

The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous during the court proceedings, has accused Soulja Boy of alleged rape, physical violence and kidnapping her while she worked as his personal assistant. The victim's attorney, Ron Zambrano, shared details of the incident during his opening statements.

"He raped her. He punched her. He kicked her. He cut her. He pointed a Draco gun at her. He locked her in her room ... He told her, 'I hope you die slow,'" Zambrano explained, according to Courthouse News.

"If you don't believe my client, don't give her a dollar. But if you do believe her, give her everything." the attorney added.

Soulja Boy's lawyer, Rickey Ivie, has shared his own statement on the victim's alleged assault.

"Her claim for damages is grossly exaggerated and unfounded just as her allegations are unfounded and unsubstantiated," Ivie told XXL.

In 2021, Soulja Boy was sued by a former female employee who had been working with him since 2018. Outside of the rape and kidnapping allegations, the woman also alleges that the rapper never paid her despite them agreeing upon a $500 a week amount she would receive for her work.

According to XXL, Soulja Boy and the woman engaged in a romantic relationship that turned abusive quickly. The woman claims that she did get $1,000 from the rapper as a "remorse payment" for allegedly raping her. She is now seeking $73.6 million in the case.

Soulja Boy has declared that he is innocent of the alleged crimes, stating that their relationship was mutual, and denied hiring her as his personal assistant.