Benson Boone to Rock Coachella Stage With Queen Legend Brian May

Coachella 2025 is about to get a rock twist, as rising star Benson Boone will be joined onstage by Queen's legendary guitarist Brian May during his Friday night performance.

Boone is scheduled to take the main stage at 7:05 PM PT for a one-hour set, and sources say May will appear as a surprise guest during the show.

This marks Brian May's first-ever performance at the world-famous California music festival.

The duo was spotted early Friday arriving at Palm Springs airport on a private jet. A photo captured Boone and May stepping off the plane together, hinting at a planned collaboration rather than a chance encounter.

While May teased fans online by saying they "bumped into each other," insiders confirmed the flight was coordinated, with both artists traveling alongside their management teams.

According to WBLI, May shared a selfie from inside the jet, smiling next to Boone, and wrote, "Do we look happy? Gonna treasure this moment... I'm proud and happy to say we are now officially pals."

May also posted about Boone's upcoming set, writing on Instagram, "Who's gonna be there tonight? Who's gonna be streaming it live? This guy will shake the world. Trust me!"

Freddie Mercury's Spirit Lives On in Boone's Coachella Set

The performance is generating major buzz, especially since Boone has often been compared to Freddie Mercury, Queen's late frontman, TMZ said.

Fans are now wondering what songs the two musicians might perform together. As of now, no setlist has been confirmed.

Boone, 22, has quickly gained attention for his powerful vocals and emotional stage presence. Teaming up with a rock legend like May is a major moment for his career — and for fans of both artists.

Brian May is no stranger to high-energy live shows. As Queen's lead guitarist, he has performed at some of the biggest events in music history, including the iconic Live Aid concert in 1985.

His appearance at Coachella adds even more excitement to this year's lineup.

Benson Boone is expected to perform again next Friday during Coachella's second weekend. With one surprise guest already revealed, fans will be watching closely to see if any more big names show up.