Benson Boone on Body Image Pressures: 'It's Never-Ending, and It Kills Me'

Benson Boone, the rising pop star known for his hit "Beautiful Things," has shared a raw and vulnerable look at the body image struggles he faces behind the scenes.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on March 11, Boone, 22, confessed that while he may appear confident on stage, the pressure to meet physical expectations weighs heavily on him.

Boone, who rose to fame with his Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 hit and a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, opened up about the challenges of being viewed as a heartthrob, particularly by his young female audience.

He acknowledged that there is a certain craft to creating excitement among fans but clarified that he doesn't want his performances to be solely about his appearance or physique. Kiis said.

He added that, for him, his performances are about more than just physical appearance. "I don't want to rely on my physical form to be the primary driver of my shows."

Despite his success, Boone admitted that he struggles with his self-image, constantly critiquing his body. "It sucks to just focus on my body image all the time," he said.

"I'm so incredibly hard on myself, and when I start to think about my appearance too much, it just kills me because there's always something more I could do."

From worrying about his hairstyle to thinking his arms or shoulders could be more significant, Boone said the pressure is never-ending. "I can't afford to think that way because I will never be happy if I do think that way," he added.

"I enjoy working out and I want to keep my physical shape because I need to. But I can’t be the sex icon of the ­century, just because that’s not who I am."



— Benson Boone in his new Rolling Stone cover story. 🔗 https://t.co/4lC4GojNvB pic.twitter.com/rRrDCB89sZ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 11, 2025

Read more: Benson Boone Apologizes For His Obvious Crotch Grab During His Grammys Performance

Boone Opens Up About Self-Acceptance Amid Fame and Body Image Struggles

Boone made it clear that while he prioritizes staying in shape, his goal is not to fit into unrealistic beauty standards or be seen as a "sex icon."

He acknowledged that maintaining his physical fitness is important for him. Still, he emphasized that he doesn't aim to be the defining figure of attractiveness, as that does not align with his identity.

His rise to fame has not been without its challenges. After leaving "American Idol" in 2021, Boone's career took off with the success of "Beautiful Things," which has resonated with listeners worldwide.

According to Billboard, he performed the hit song at the 2025 Grammy Awards, and his debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, propelled him into the global spotlight. He's now on an expanded world tour, with additional US dates planned for the spring.

Despite the pressures of fame and the challenges he faces in terms of body image, Boone remains focused on his music and personal well-being. He shares a powerful message about the importance of self-acceptance and not letting physical appearance define success.