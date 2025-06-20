Benson Boone Recalls Katy Perry Supporting His Exit From American Idol

Singer-songwriter Benson Boone is looking back on his early exit from "American Idol" — and says judge Katy Perry supported his decision.

Boone, now 22, competed on Season 19 of the singing show in 2021. Though he impressed the judges and made it to the Top 24, he chose to leave the competition.

In a recent interview on BBC Radio 2's "The Scott Mills Breakfast Show," Boone revealed that Perry told him his decision to walk away may have been the best thing for his career.

"She told me, 'Leaving that show was, like, the best thing you ever did,'" Boone recalled.

According to JustJared, the two caught up at a recent awards show, where Perry shared how proud she was of him. "She was, like, really happy for me," Boone said.

"Also really worried about me." He explained that Perry understood how fame can bring pressure, criticism, and people who want something from you.

Boone added, "She was more just checking in on me... I think she understands what it's like when you're just starting out."

🚨 Benson Boone’s ‘Mr Electric Blue’ is #1 and on the cover of Spotify’s ‘New Music Friday Japan and UAE’ playlist pic.twitter.com/1l6k4BRnrU — Benson Boone Access (@BooneAccess) June 20, 2025

Read more: Benson Boone Apologizes For His Obvious Crotch Grab During His Grammys Performance

Benson Boone Reveals He Was Unsure About Music Career

Boone admitted that when he first auditioned, he was still unsure about whether he wanted to follow a career in music. "I'm in college. What do I have to lose?" he remembered thinking.

After his first episode aired, he quickly realized the show wasn't for him and made the decision to leave.

Though his time on Idol was short, Boone's music career has since taken off. Shortly after his time on the show, Boone signed a deal with Night Street Records, the label launched by Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds, TalentRecap said.

Boone released his debut single "Ghost Town" in October 2021, which was later followed by the popular track "Beautiful Things."

Boone's first studio album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, came out in April 2024. Boone's next album, American Heart, is scheduled for release on Friday, June 20.

Reflecting on Katy Perry's early praise — she once said fans would "swoon for Benson Boone" — he now believes she's happy things turned out the way they did. "I actually think she is really glad that I left the show," he said.