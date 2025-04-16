Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Had Tough Talks Over Daughter Daisy's Public Debut During Blue Origin Mission: 'Time to Introduce Her to the World'

Daisy, the daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, made her public debut in the least expected manner — during the singer's Blue Origin space flight, which was part of the hot news.

The couple had kept their four-year-old daughter out of the public eye, but the mission they undertook was the right time to unveil her to the world.

"This was to honor her and show her how much she means to her," a source told the Daily Mail, explaining why Perry brought a daisy flower into space as a tribute. "Daisy is her life, and she is so protective of her but it was time to introduce her to the world."

The 40-year-old pop star was part of a high-profile, all-female crew that featured Lauren Sanchez and Gayle King for the 11-minute flight to the brink of space. The start was held on Monday and was broadcast worldwide. Video from Blue Origin showed Daisy in a miniature astronaut suit watching her mother return to Earth, shouting, "My mama!"

Behind the Scenes of Hard Conversations

The decision to let Daisy be seen publicly wasn't taken lightly. The pop star and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, 48, reportedly engaged in lengthy discussions leading up to the launch.

"They had to acknowledge that something could go wrong," a source said. "If it did, Daisy would have been traumatized. Ultimately, Jeff was able to convince them that the risk was incredibly low."

Perry made the most of the moment, while Bloom chose to stay in the shadows. He shunned the cameras and supposedly begged producers to keep him out of the shot.

"He did not want to take away from Katy's moment and he also did not want people to see the fear in his eyes," the insider said.

Read more: Katy Perry Reveals Lifetimes Tour Setlist After Successfully Landing From Space

The couple previously said that they thought it might be a significant moment for their daughter, as it was apparently, "This wasn't just fun for Katy, she wants Daisy to be proud of her and show her daughter that she can do anything."

Perry held up a daisy flower during the entire journey inside the capsule and again after landing, which some interpret as a tribute to her daughter.

Mixed Reactions from the Public

While Perry's family milestone was heartwarming, shock over her participation in the Blue Origin launch soon followed. Social media critics derided the mission as a "joyride for the super-rich," while fast-food chain Wendy's poked fun at Perry's emotional landing moment. The brand shared an image of the singer kissing the earth, with the caption, "I kissed the ground and I liked it" — a nod to her 2008 hit "I Kissed a Girl."