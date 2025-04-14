WATCH: Katy Perry's Blue Origin Shuttle Parachutes Safely Back to Earth After Quick Space Trip

Katy Perry and the other celebrities launched into space today are back on Earth after spending a short time in space.

The singer was part of a short flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard's rocket and was launched into space alongside Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn.

Katy Perry launching into space. pic.twitter.com/a2sqQ0aANt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 14, 2025

Katy Perry returning to Earth. pic.twitter.com/XyxFnOjdA0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 14, 2025

Katy Perry exiting the rocket capsule. pic.twitter.com/rSIApEQ8m2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 14, 2025

The rocket that carried Perry as well as the other persons was launched into space at 9:30 a.m. ET from Van Horn, Texas. Perry's flight lasted only 10 minutes before making its safe return back to Earth.

Perry was part of a mission titled NS-31 alongside the other female passengers on board. Before being launched into space, Perry shared a messaged to her X account where she let her fans know that she loves them.

"I love you," Perry wrote.

I LOVE YOU — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 14, 2025

While Perry and her fellow crew members were the ones to head to space, the launch was attended by other famous faces. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian all attended the launch of the mission and spoke about it.

"It's really something," Jenner noted, according to USA Today.

The mother of the Kardashian clan also shared that Kim Kardashian was supposed to be there, but she was studying for another exam for law school.

"Really whatever you dream of it is in our reach. Dream big, wish for the stars and one day you can maybe be amongst them," Khloe added.

King's friend Oprah Winfrey also attended the launch and spoke about King going to space.

"I've never been more proud of my friend than today," Winfrey said before noting that she had a good feeling about the space mission.