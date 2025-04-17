Liam Payne's Death After 6 Months: Sister Pays Tearjerking Tribute, Girlfriend Recalls Last Conversation

Almost half a year has passed since the tragic passing of Liam Payne, and the grief affecting his family is not diminishing. His sister Ruth Gibbins has shared a deeply emotional tribute to mark the somber milestone, and his girlfriend revealed their last conversation.

Fans around the world were left stunned and heartbroken in October last year when the former One Direction star died at just 31 years old, after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

On Wednesday, Ruth Gibbins took to social media to reflect on the unimaginable grief she continues to carry. Her message, raw and moving, offered a rare glimpse into the personal heartbreak behind the headlines.

"Six months, half a year without you?!" she wrote. "My head is still screaming for you. Each morning on waking, I feel like I am plunged underwater, gasping for air that never comes to relieve me."

"Living without you is impossible, so for now, I exist," she continued. "I'm learning to laugh or smile in the right places, but mate, it's exhausting when all I want to do is speak to you."

Gibbins went on to recall happier memories of time spent with her brother, including a moment of shared laughter as they tried to recreate a YouTube video. But those memories, she said, are now bittersweet.

"I can really smile at memories of us," she wrote. "But memories are always tinged with sadness at how unfair it is we can't make new ones."

In a particularly poignant moment, Gibbins described how she feels her brother's presence, even now: "I can sometimes hear you laughing at me walking around like Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost, looking for you everywhere I go. I see you though, you're always coming through in different ways to put me back on the right path."

"I can't process what's happened and the finality of it," she added. "You know I will never stop doing all I can for you."

She ended the message with a powerful expression of loss and love at the same time, "I miss you loudly, quietly, and in all the moments in between. Love you so much more than these words or my tears are capable of expressing, but I know you know this. For now, I'll meet you in my dreams."

Her heartfelt post was quickly met with an outpouring of support from fans across the globe, many of whom shared their memories, tributes, and grief over the beloved singer's death.

In related news, Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has talked about the heart-wrenching final moments she shared with the singer before his sudden death in October 2024.

During an appearance on On Purpose with Jay Shetty on Wednesday, April 16, the 26-year-old influencer opened up about her last day with the former One Direction star, describing it as both "painful" and "peaceful."

"It brings me this mixture of pain and peace," Cassidy said. "It brings me pain because I can't fully process that the day I left Argentina was the last day I was able to touch Liam, to hug Liam, to speak to him, to be in the same room as him."

"But it brings me peace," she continued, "because it was such a beautiful last moment we had together."

Cassidy did not go into full detail about the conversation but emphasized the heavy impact of that final goodbye.