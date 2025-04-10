Liam Payne's Friend Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against His Father Geoff Payne

Roger Nores, a close friend of the late Liam Payne, has officially dropped his defamation lawsuit against the singer's father, Geoff Payne.

On Wednesday, Nores filed legal documents asking the court to dismiss the case. Earlier this year, a lawsuit was filed accusing Geoff of spreading false statements about the plaintiff in the aftermath of Liam's tragic passing in October 2024.

Nores asked for the dismissal "without prejudice," which means the case could technically be brought back to court. However, he later confirmed he does not plan to refile.

Speaking to TMZ, Nores explained that he is tired of the fight and wants to move on to more positive things in life.

The legal dispute began after Geoff Payne publicly claimed that Nores had full responsibility for caring for Liam during his final days in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam, 31, tragically passed away after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony. At the time of the incident, he was in Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and Nores.

🚨 Roger has DROPPED the defamation lawsuit against Geoff Payne



In an email to Liam's attorney, Nores wrote: "Geoff doesn't need to apologize. The 1st night at the ranch, he asked me to promise I'd never give up on Liam. I kept that promise until the end and it was pretty hard" pic.twitter.com/owlpkKeaxP — Rave Nix (@RaveNixkz) April 9, 2025

Nores Changes Stance, Won't Seek Apology From Geoff Payne

Nores denied Geoff's claims, saying in his original lawsuit that he was never Liam's caretaker and had never agreed to take on that role.

He claimed the statements caused damage to his reputation and had initially sought over $10 million in damages, Mirror said. He also said he planned to donate any money awarded to Liam's son, Bear.

After being cleared of involuntary manslaughter charges related to Liam's death in February, Nores insisted that he would continue with the lawsuit unless Geoff apologized.

But in a recent email to the Payne family's attorney, Nores changed his position. "Geoff doesn't need to apologize," he wrote.

He also shared a personal memory of a promise he made to Geoff to never give up on Liam—a promise he says he kept "until the end."

Despite the tension, Nores expressed that he still holds love for Liam and grieves his loss deeply. "I would have done this 100 times over because I loved Liam with all my heart," he wrote.

Authorities later ruled that Nores had no legal responsibility for Liam's care. A judge found he was not involved in providing or encouraging the use of substances that led to Liam's death.