Lil Wayne Admits to Not Watching Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show After His Snub

Lil Wayne has long been vocal about his disappointment over not being chosen for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. After not being chosen, Wayne shared that he did not tune in to watch Kendrick Lamar perform.

Wayne spoke about his choice to not watch the show in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"Every time I looked, it was nothing that made me want to go inside and see what was going on," the rapper told the publication.

Wayne went on to reveal that he is no longer interested in performing for his own Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"They stole that feeling. I don't want to do it. It was perfect," Wayne added.

The rapper's words come after he had reportedly settled his beef with Lamar over Lamar getting the headlining gig despite the Super Bowl being in Wayne's hometown of New Orleans.

"I've spoken to him and I wished him all the best and told him he better kill it. He gotta kill it," Wayne said in December last year.

Despite Wayne having no ill will toward Lamar, Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter, seemingly shaded Lamar after his performance. Taking to X on the day of the Super Bowl, Carter posted a simple "Ha," which caused many other social media users to interpret it as a jab at Lamar.

"The crowd wasn't worried about Wayne or her 'Ha' they was too busy screaming 'a minoooooor' with Kendrick and enjoying the show," one person commented.

"Didn't nobody wanna hear yo daddy talk in cursive for 20 minutes," someone else added.

After Lamar's show, insiders revealed that the NFL regretted their decision to choose Lamar over Wayne for the showing.