Justin Bieber's Ex-Road Manager Distances Himself Over Singer's Church Ties

One of Justin Bieber's former associates has reportedly axed his relationship with the singer after Bieber grew closer to his pastor.

Ryan Good, the former road manager for Bieber, has reportedly not spoken with Bieber in over a year after the Good left Bieber's church, Churchome in Beverly Hills.

Sources have spoken to TMZ about the situation, revealing that Good left the church because he believed it to be a "cult" and wanted no part in that. Moreover, Bieber and Good's relationship dissolved further when Bieber grew closer with his pastor, Judah Smith.

Insiders revealed that Smith was brought on board to assist with Bieber's clothing line, Drew House. Sources shared that Bieber making this decision was "weird" because Smith is more of a pastor than a business man. Additionally, Good had served as the creative director for Drew House and his tensions with Smith caused issues.

All of this culminated in Good separating himself from Bieber, not speaking to the singer in over a year. But insiders revealed that despite their separation, he is still concerned over the singer.

Good is not the only person concerned over Bieber, as fans have shared their concern for him after videos of Bieber's appearance at Coachella went viral.

Bieber's team has not commented on the viral videos or the latest report from TMZ.

The article comes after Bieber had shared emotional posts earlier this month where he opened up about struggling with anger and authenticity.