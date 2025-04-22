Hailey Bieber Suffering from Shocking Health Condition as Justin Bieber's TikTok Videos Spark Worry

Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon to reveal she is once again battling a serious health issue.

The 28-year-old model and Rhode skincare founder shared the news alongside a photo of herself looking concerned as she reclined on a beige sofa at her rental home near Palm Springs, California, as reported by Daily Mail UK.

Wearing a black tank top pulled up to reveal a slightly bloated stomach, Hailey wrote, "Currently have two ovarian cysts," adding a heartfelt message to fans: "If you deal with ovarian cysts I'm right there with ya!"

She also included a red heart with a bandage emoji.

This isn't the first time Hailey has spoken openly about her health.

In 2022, she disclosed having an ovarian cyst the size of an apple, clarifying at the time, "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS," she said at the time, referring to polycystic ovary syndrome. However, she said she has gotten an ovarian cyst a few times, and the ordeal was never fun.

Read more: Hailey Bieber Posts Adorable Baby Jack Blues Photos Amid Coachella Drama Surrounding Justin Bieber

Meanwhile, Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, appeared to be letting off steam at Coachella over the weekend.

The 31-year-old pop star was seen shirtless and mingling with the crowd at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, sparking comments about him needing some help.

Someone gotta save Justin Bieber. He look like he going thru it at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/xnNwU0CSzb — BLA$$$IC 💿✌🏿 (@blassicliberal) April 20, 2025

His team has not yet commented on his Coachella appearances.

Justin, for his part, has been candid about his battles with mental health. Earlier this month, he shared emotional posts about struggling with anger and authenticity, sparking renewed concern among followers.

Through it all, the Biebers appear to be focusing on family and healing, both physically and emotionally, as they navigate life under the public eye.