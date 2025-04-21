Hailey Bieber Posts Adorable Baby Jack Blues Photos Amid Coachella Drama Surrounding Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber celebrated the Easter holiday with her family as fans continue to share growing concerns over her husband Justin Bieber's wellbeing.

The model took to her Instagram on April 20 to show off new pictures of her son, Jack Blues. One snap that Hailey posted included a picture of her cradling Jack, whose face is turned away from the camera. Another picture she posted showed off her son's outfit, which included a blue bunny on it. In the last picture that Hailey posted, she took a picture from last year when she was pregnant with her son.

"This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe," Hailey captioned the pictures.

Hailey posting the pictures for Easter comes after Justin was spotted at the second weekend of Coachella. However, Justin's appearance worried fans and caused new concern for his health.

Justin was captured in a video swaying to his song "What Do You Mean?" and was also seen dancing awkwardly to "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar.

Someone gotta save Justin Bieber. He look like he going thru it at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/xnNwU0CSzb — BLA$$$IC 💿✌🏿 (@blassicliberal) April 20, 2025

After the video surfaced on social media, many users expressed concern for the singer.

"I'm sorry but he doesn't look ok, he's not just 'having fun' he's definitely under some hard influence," one person commented.

"I'm getting frustrated. He has a freaking child at home and acting like an addict. As somebody in the comment wrote just IMAGINE if Hailey acted like this she would have gotten death threats," another wrote.

Justin's health has been the concern of his fans for several months now, however, his team has hit back at the allegations.