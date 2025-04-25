Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Facing Low Ticket Sales in Dozens of Cities, Allegedly Reassigns Seats to Cover Up Empty Arenas

Beyoncé's highly anticipated "Cowboy Carter" tour is facing a series of logistical challenges ahead of its April 28 debut at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Despite massive anticipation, ticket sales have reportedly been sluggish in several cities, leading to an unusual move by Ticketmaster to reassign seats for some fans.

Ahead of the tour kickoff, fans attending Beyoncé's opening night have reported unexpected changes to their seat assignments. According to multiple accounts shared on social media, some ticket holders have been moved from their original seats to other locations on the floor.

"My floor ticket was moved to a different section," X user @breeyonceeee said on the platform. "And when I called Ticketmaster to ask why, they said the production team moved my seat due to an obstruction view of the stage."

My floor ticket was moved to a different section and when I called Ticketmaster to ask why, they said that the production team moved my seat because of obstruction view of the stage and the team relocated me. Did this happen to anyone else? I was on the aisle seat of section A2. pic.twitter.com/2riiQd347g — bria is buzzing🐝🤠 (@breeyonceee) April 23, 2025

Other fans chimed in to say they experienced the same thing with their tickets, causing a lot of confusion among fans about how the set is going to be for the tour.

That’s weird. Then wouldn’t be obstructed view for the pit right in front of your original seats too? That’s crazy! It’s still a good seat but not what you paid for. I think I’d ask for some money back on that purchase. — ……..⚖️ (@justisgrl79) April 24, 2025

Wtf???? Now I'm worried, i bought real live bougie packages for west GA(yellow area) London N1 thinking that with early entrance i could get a close view of the frontstage, now how tf is it going to be???? pic.twitter.com/Xn9aqL13pL — Cabelo Grisalho Woke da Miranda Hobbes (@pedroscr3welon) April 24, 2025

Happened to me too. Ticket was voided out of nowhere and I was packing. I was in E2 and got moved to B1 — rayvonya nerve (@rayloviejones) April 24, 2025

The "Cowboy Carter" tour is likely to be one of Beyoncé's most significant touring undertakings, with 32 stadium dates throughout the US and Europe. Still, there may be less demand for the tour than expected. There are many unsold tickets in 29 of the 32 scheduled shows.

The poor sales could be leading to last-minute attempts to drum up ticket sales and make it appear as if the event is sold out.

Pop Stuff said on X, "Ticketmaster is now arbitrarily re-accommodating fans' seats to the front floor in order to make the shows look 'full.' Will these desperate tactics save her LOW DEMAND tour?"

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" tour is STRUGGLING to fill thousands of empty seats in its 29/32 UNSOLD shows.



Ticketmaster is now arbitrarily re-accomodating fans' seats to the front floor in order to make the shows look "full". Will these desperate tactics save her LOW DEMAND tour? pic.twitter.com/WchFcl3VFM — Pop Stuff (@ThePopStuff) April 24, 2025

It has led to conversations on the internet regarding ticket sales, as well as just how successful the tour is, which most consider one of Bey's major projects to date.

Ticketmaster has responded to the changes, telling those fans their seats were moved to "comparable locations on the floor." But the decision has sparked even more interest in the stage configuration. Fans have speculated on whether the seating changes were connected to a more developed staging plan or an attempt to mask sections that would be empty.

The Independent also reported that ticket prices for Beyoncé's concert dropped because of poor sales.