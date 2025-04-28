Britney Spears Carefree in Motorcycle Sighting As Ex Sam Asghari Throws Shade at Their Marriage

Leave it to Britney Spears to make vacation mode look absolutely iconic, and for the star to ignore swipes at her by her ex-husband.

The 43-year-old pop queen just served up some serious sass during her getaway to Mexico, where she hopped onto a motorcycle in a busty red minidress and black heeled boots, as reported by Daily Mail UK.

It appears that for the icon, even a casual ride along cobblestone streets needs to be an event.

The "Baby One More Time" legend gave fans a sneak peek of her trip on Instagram Saturday, showing off her bold fashion choice as she sat on a parked motorcycle like she was born to ride it.

Her off-the-shoulder, red minidress hugged her curves perfectly, while her black boots added that extra touch of "I'm fabulous and I know it." Her blonde locks were flowing in natural waves like she just stepped out of a music video as well.

This fun motorcycle moment comes just after her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, took a subtle swipe at their brief 14-month marriage earlier this week.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: Marriage Not About Love?

Speaking to Us Weekly in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the actor and fitness model described his new relationship with real estate agent Brooke Irvine as "all about love," implying that his brief 14-month marriage to Britney was "Hollywood" and not about real love.

"It's all about love. That's what it is," Sam told Us Weekly on Friday, as he made his red carpet debut with Brooke at The Tryst Hotel's grand opening weekend.

"It's not about the industry, it's not about Hollywood," he added, clearly drawing a distinction between his new relationship and the very public, media-saturated union he had with the pop princess.

But while he's saying whatever he's saying, Brit's certainly out here living her best life, and looking damn good while doing it.

To recall, this trip follows her viral living room choreography at a bar, which had fans losing their minds.

Soon, Spears is likely to be very busy and highly involved in the production of her fully-authorized biopic, currently in the works with Universal Pictures.

Although the project is still in the early stages, Spears will be playing a major role behind the scenes.

Director Jon M. Chu recently took to social media to put an end to the swirling rumors about potential actresses being cast to play the semi-retired pop star.

On March 23, Chu responded to speculation suggesting names like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Millie Bobby Brown, Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Addison Rae, Florence Pugh, Tate McRae, and Olivia Holt, confirming that none of these reports were accurate.

"None of this is true," the 45-year-old Wicked filmmaker tweeted, clearing up any confusion regarding the casting process for the highly anticipated project.