Britney Spears Fans Hit Back at Bobby Brown After Singer Claimed Spears' Butchered 'My Prerogative'

Bobby Brown has found himself on the bad side of Britney Spears fans after he slammed Spears' cover of his song, "My Prerogative."

Brown appeared on Shannon Sharpe's podcast 'Club Shay Shay' podcast and declared that Spears "butchered" his song.

"I don't think they did justice. I don't think they really did justice to any of the samples that they have done to my songs. Britney Spears butchered 'My Prerogative.' eddy Riley produced it. But that was a butchering. I couldn't take it," Brown shared.

Shortly after the clip was posted, Brown's words went viral and received backlash from Spears fans who claimed they had no idea who Brown was or that Spears' version of the song is the more famous one.

"I didn't even knew it's a cover this unknown should shut the f**k," one person said.

"The way i only learned of this song and this khia is because of britney's cover," another added.

"Britney's version is absolutely incredible. No idea an original version even existed," someone else shared.

Spears covered "My Prerogative" for her 2004 greatest hits album, 'Greatest Hits: My Prerogative.' The singer's cover served as the first single from the project and was a commercial disappointment for Spears having missed out on charting on the Hot 100 entirely.

Brown's version was a huge success in 1988 and topped the Hot 100 chart that year. Notably, both versions of the song have been certified Gold in the Untied States for selling 500,000 copies.

Spears has not spoken on Brown's comments regarding her version of "My Prerogative."