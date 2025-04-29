Judge Hands Diddy Partial Win on Forced Labor Claims But Allows Sex Trafficking Evidence as Trial Nears

Sean "Diddy" Combs has scored a partial victory in his criminal case, with a judge dismissing one charge against him but allowing sex trafficking evidence to come in at his trial. The decision was made as the trial approaches its start date, which was set for next week.

According to TMZ, the court has sided with the disgraced music mogul regarding accusations of forced labor related to one of his employees, stating that prosecutors will not be allowed to pursue this particular claim in the trial. This is seen as a small victory for Diddy, who has faced multiple legal challenges in recent years.

Still, the judge did not fully grant Diddy's request. Federal prosecutors were then permitted to show jurors alleged sex trafficking evidence, including accusations over the so-called "Freak Offs." These allegations are set to play a central role in the case.

Diddy's Effort to Delay Trial

The Bad Boy Records' mogul had asked that the judge rule against specific evidence, contending that the prosecution did not disclose the required information on time to allow him to prepare a sufficient defense. However, according to the legal documents, Diddy said there was no way he had time to respond since the evidence was produced too late.

The defense has argued this lag could derail his preparation, but prosecutors countered that the rapper has been aware of the evidence for months. His motions, they wrote, are nothing more than an attempt to thwart the trial that is set for next week.

In response to Diddy's request, the prosecution labeled his actions as a "transparent attempt" to narrow the scope of evidence against him and to secure a last-minute delay. They argue that the evidence has been available for quite some time and that Diddy is simply trying to stall.

Main Evidence to Be Presented

The surveillance video, depicting an alleged incident involving his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, will be played at trial, despite Diddy's objections. Under the circumstances, the video recorded on an iPhone 6 is expected to be a major piece of evidence. The person who recorded the video will testify at trial, prosecutors said.

Diddy has pushed back against allegations against him throughout the ongoing legal battle. In his defense, he claims that he is not a criminal but a "swinger." He has also insisted that the allegations form part of a smear campaign against him.