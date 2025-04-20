Diddy's Legal Troubles Deepen As 911 Call Alleging He Burglarized LA Home Surfaces in Federal Case

Sean "Diddy" Combs is under increasing legal scrutiny as federal prosecutors prepare to introduce new evidence against him, including a 911 call and testimony from former employees.

As per AllHipHop, the new revelations center around a 2011 burglary incident in which the hip-hop mogul is accused of breaking into a Los Angeles home.

The 911 call, placed by the alleged victim shortly after the break-in was discovered, is a crucial piece of evidence that the government plans to use at trial.

Prosecutors say the call speaks to the victim's state of mind at the time of the crime and bolsters the case against Combs, who is facing a raft of felony charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky explained, "Because this call was made shortly after discovering the break-in, Individual 2's statements are nevertheless admissible because they were made close in time to when he observed the break-in at his home."

Podolsky added that the 911 call could serve as crucial evidence in linking Combs to what prosecutors describe as a violent criminal enterprise.

The criminal charges that Combs faces from 2004 to 2024 cover racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and crossing state lines to carry people for prostitution.

The 911 call is just one aspect of the broader strategy being employed by federal authorities, who are also seeking to introduce testimonies, text messages, and recordings from Combs' former employees.

Crucial Statements

Statements from his former staff members, including security guards and assistants, are crucial for understanding just how far-reaching Combs' alleged criminal operations were, prosecutors said.

These statements, they claim, will reveal the role his employees played in assisting with the alleged crimes.

"At trial, the Government anticipates introducing multiple statements made by the defendant's employees," said Podolsky.

"These statements will be offered as exhibits (including text messages sent by the defendant's employees and recordings of the defendant's employees), as well as through the testimony of witnesses. These statements cover a variety of different topics, but they all center around the employees' core job responsibilities of serving the defendant."

Combs, who has denied all charges, is also facing a challenge in blocking certain statements from his defense team.

The government has requested that the court prevent Combs from presenting prior statements about his character or suggesting that the charges are politically motivated or retaliatory.

The 911 call and ex-employee testimony are expected to play a significant role in the upcoming trial, which is scheduled to begin on May 5.

The judge in the case has yet to decide on admitting the 911 call as evidence.