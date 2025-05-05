Diddy's Federal Trial Shakes Family as Misa Hylton Battles Mary J. Blige over $5M Lawsuit Involving Rapper Vado

The federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs began Monday, but another legal battle involving his extended family is adding to the tension.

Misa Hylton, a famed fashion stylist and mother of Combs' eldest son, is suing R&B star Mary J. Blige over an alleged breach of contract involving rapper Vado. The case comes as Combs faces serious charges that include sex trafficking and racketeering.

Nicholas Ramcharitar, Hylton's attorney, told AllHipHop that the trial and lawsuit have deeply affected the family. "Misa is a wonderful mother," he said. "Her children, Christian and Justin, are fantastic young men and a testament to how well Misa and Sean raised them."

Ramcharitar added that maintaining everyday family life has been challenging amid the legal turmoil. "With the trial ongoing and the kids close to their father, it's been tough," he said.

The Lawsuit

The lawsuit against Blige centers on claims that Vado, signed to her imprint, was unfairly removed from significant music opportunities, including tours and recording sessions. Hylton argues this violated their agreement and has caused serious financial harm.

"This has taken an emotional toll on Misa," Ramcharitar said. "She tried to avoid this for nearly a year, calling me and my staff multiple times daily asking how to keep Mary J. Blige out of it."

Blige and Combs have been longtime collaborators and friends, making the timing of these cases especially difficult for Hylton, who remains connected to both.

Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges at the start of his trial. Prosecutors are expected to present evidence, including a 2016 surveillance video involving Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. His defense argues that all relationships were consensual.

"Misa didn't want this," Ramcharitar said. "She's not happy about it but is standing on what's right."

The unfolding legal battles highlight the strain on personal relationships within Combs' circle amid one of the most high-profile trials in entertainment history.