The Real Reason Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Skipped the 2025 Met Gala Revealed

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were among the notable absences from the 2025 Met Gala, but now the reason has been revealed.

According to TMZ, Swift and Kelce were invited to the event, so their lack of an appearance there was not due to them lacking an invitation.However, sources have since spoken to the outlet and shared that Swift and Kelce did not attend the biggest night in fashion because of their busy schedules.

Kelce has never attended a Met Gala while Swift's last appearance was in 2016. The night would become an infamous one for Swift as she was photographed dancing with actor Tom Hiddleston and where fans have speculated that she met former longtime love Joe Alwyn at the event as well.

Swift has not attended the Met Gala since 2016. Notably, Swift and Kelce have been absent from the public eye for much of the year since Kelce's football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost the 2025 Super Bowl in February.

In March, Swift and Kelce were spotted in a rare public appearance when they were seen going to Del Frisco's Grille at Brookfield Place for a dinner date. Pictures of their night out circulated on social media.

At the time, it had been reported that Swift and Kelce were taking a break from the spotlight and spending time together in Kansas City as well as taking some time to travel after Kelce's busy football season and Swift wrapping her landmark Eras Tour.

Swift's busy schedule comes as fans continue to wait for the release of her last two re-recorded albums, 'Reputation' and her self-titled debut album.