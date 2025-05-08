Simon Cowell Reveals He Declined $150,000 Offer to Judge Couple's Intimate Moment

Former 'American Idol' judge Simon Cowell spoke about some of the weird requests that others have asked of him over the years, including being offered to judge some intimate time between a couple.

Cowell appeared on the 'How to Fail' podcast on May 7 where he spoke about the requests including people asking him to be rude to them. But none of the requests were as odd as Cowell being asked to judge intimate time between a husband and a wife.

"Then, one time, I was in a restaurant and this guy comes up to me and he said, 'I love your show. Would you take a picture?' [I say], 'Sure,'" Cowell began.

After the man introduced his wife, he asked Cowell if he would "judge [them] having sex."

"I'm, like, 'Are you winding me up?' They went, 'No, we'll pay you.' [I said], 'Well, how much?' It was actually a lot of money. I thought, 'Do I? No, I just can't do it,'" Cowell shared.

The judge revealed that he was offered $150,000 to judge the couple's intimate time.

"It was just so bizarre," Cowell said of the whole situation.

The judge rose to fame thanks to the show 'American Idol' and judging the likes of Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson. From there, he would transition to also judging on shows such as 'Americas Got Talent' and 'X Factor.' The latter helped to launch the careers of Little Mix and One Direction.

Cowell's typically harsh judgment has me a staple in pop culture with parodies appearing in 'Scary Movie 3' and 'Shrek 2.'