Country Music Awards Slammed for Letting 'Same People' Win As Last Year

The Academy of Country Music Awards aired on May 8 and included many of the biggest names in country music such as performances by Alan Jackson and Miranda Lambert among others. However, not everyone was thrilled about the winners at the ceremony.

Among the night's biggest winners was Lainey Wilson, who took home the coveted Entertainer of the Year award for the second year in a row. Wilson also took home the awards for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the year. Chris Stapleton was another big winner, taking home Male Artist of the Year, an award he has won 3 times this decade.

Despite the celebratory mood of the night, many on social media were not pleased with the results, with some complaining that the "same people" keep winning at the ACMs.

"Morgan Wallen fills stadiums, has the best-selling country tour, the 2 best-selling albums in the US this decade, and over 100 million sales, and these awards only give awards to the same people who have never had even half the success of Morgan Wallen," one person on X wrote.

"There is no reason for Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton to be winning every single award. Both are talented but this is ridiculous," another wrote.

Another social media user suggest artists who could have won over Stapleton.

"How does Chris Stapleton win the @ACMawards Male Artist of the Year when he didn't even put out music.@lukecombs and @MorganWallen keep on getting disrespected," someone else shared.

Neither Wilson, nor Stapleton have responded to the online backlash and despite the claims that Wallen should have won an award, the singer was notably absent from the awards.