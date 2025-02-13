Country Star Lainey Wilson Engaged to Devlin 'Duck' Hodges After Joking About Proposing Herself

Country singer Lainey Wilson is officially engaged to her boyfriend, Devlin "Duck" Hodges, after a heartfelt proposal that has captured fans' attention.

Wilson and Hodges shared a series of photos on Instagram to mark their engagement and showcase Wilson's dazzling new ring. The caption, "4x4xU forever," is a tribute to Wilson's current hit song, "4x4xU," from her latest album, Whirlwind.

The engagement took place in an intimate setting, with the couple surrounded by roses, candles, and framed photos that captured memories of their time together. In one image, Wilson's joyful surprise is evident as she holds her face in her hands while Hodges beams with a big smile.

The collection of photos also includes a loving kiss and a video of Wilson flashing her engagement ring with a bright smile. Wilson, known for hits like Bell Bottom Country and "4x4xU," has been in a relationship with Hodges since 2021.

The two first met through mutual friends, and Wilson has shared in past interviews how supportive Hodges has been of her career.

In a Billboard interview last year, she gushed about him, saying, "Thankfully, I have found a man that is so happy that he's with a lady that can do her own thing. He's just my cheerleader."

Before the engagement, Wilson had jokingly expressed her impatience for a proposal.

Music Times previously reported that during an interview with Bunnie XO on CMT, she laughed, "No pressure, brother! No pressure. I might have to propose to him. We waiting!"

The playful comment sparked interest in their fans, many of whom were excited to see them take the next step.

Since starting their relationship, Wilson and Hodges have become a popular duo at country music events. They made their red-carpet debut at the 2023 ACM Awards, where Hodges was seen supporting Wilson at several key moments in her career, ABC News said.

Hodges, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player, has also inspired some of Wilson's recent music, including "4x4xU" and "Counting Chickens."

In addition to the exciting news of her engagement, Wilson has had a remarkable career year. In 2023, she won the CMA Entertainer of the Year award and the Academy of Country Music's Entertainer of the Year award.

This year, she is preparing for her "Whirlwind" headlining tour, which will run from March through November 2025. Fans of the couple are eagerly looking forward to their upcoming wedding plans and to hearing what the next chapter holds for Wilson and Hodges.