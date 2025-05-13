Taylor Swift Spends Mother's Day With Travis Kelce's Family at Cozy Philly Brunch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent a quiet and special Mother's Day together, enjoying brunch with his family in Philadelphia.

The rare public outing took place on May 11 at Talula's Garden, a popular local spot.

The couple, both 35, joined Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce's family for the celebration.

Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, and at least one of their daughters were also present. Jason, a former Philadelphia Eagles player, and Kylie are parents to four young children, including their newborn daughter, Finnley.

An eyewitness shared that the group sat in the main dining area of the busy restaurant, not in a private room.

Despite being some of the most recognized names in music and sports, they were able to enjoy their brunch with very little disturbance.

"One young girl noticed Taylor but chose not to take a photo," the source told Page Six. Only two pictures from the outing surfaced online, shared discreetly by a diner on TikTok.

Taylor Wears 'Reputation'-Inspired Dress at Philly Outing

Taylor was seen wearing a black floral "Nicks" maxi dress by Christy Dawn, which fans think may be a nod to her Reputation album. Travis kept it casual in a light-patterned button-down shirt paired with gold necklaces.

Donna wore a denim jacket and her signature glasses, while Kylie dressed in a comfy short-sleeved top, ENews said.

This appearance marks the first time Swift and Kelce have been seen in public together in nearly two months.

Their last public sighting was during a date night in New York City on March 14. According to sources despite their busy lives the couple is "still so in love."

The brunch also follows recent headlines involving Swift's name in a legal matter connected to Blake Lively and actor Justin Baldoni.

Swift's spokesperson clarified on May 9 that she had no direct involvement in the production of the film "It Ends With Us," aside from licensing her song "My Tears Ricochet." Her team called the legal mention of her name a "tabloid clickbait" attempt.