Exes Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato Deliver Surprise Camp Rock Reunion at Jonas Brothers Concert

Fans at the Jonas Brothers' "JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown" tour opener on August 10 were treated to an unexpected blast from the past when Demi Lovato joined Joe Jonas onstage for a "Camp Rock" reunion.

The performance took place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marking the first time in nearly a decade that the two sang their iconic Disney Channel hits together.

Lovato, 32, and Jonas, 35, performed "This Is Me" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing" from the "Camp Rock" films, which originally aired in 2008 and 2010.

The moment sent the crowd into cheers, with many fans singing along word for word.

According to Today, between songs, Jonas told the audience it had been "almost 10 years" since they last performed the track together. Lovato replied, "Might have been longer," sharing a laugh with her former co-star.

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato reunited on stage for the first time in years, surprising fans with a nostalgic duet of “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” and “This Is Me” from the hit movie Camp Rock



The reunion came with a wave of nostalgia for longtime fans. Lovato played Mitchie Torres, and Jonas portrayed Shane Gray in the original film and its sequel, "Camp Rock: The Final Jam."

The pair briefly dated in 2010, but have maintained a close friendship over the years.

"She's family," Jonas said in a past interview, praising Lovato as "incredible" and noting their long history of touring and performing together, ENews said.

Lovato documented the night on Instagram, sharing a video of her entrance onstage, filmed by her husband, Jordan Lutes.

The singer also posted a playful reel of her and Jonas lip syncing to an iconic audio from former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan about "making history," adding in the caption, "For the history books @joejonas."

The special appearance wasn't the only surprise of the evening. Singer Jesse McCartney joined the Jonas Brothers to perform his 2004 hit "Beautiful Soul," while rock band Switchfoot hit the stage to sing their anthem "Meant to Live."

The Jonas family made it a true hometown celebration, with younger brother Frankie Jonas and parents Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas joining for the finale, "When You Look Me in the Eyes."