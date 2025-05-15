Taylor Swift Blackmailed By Blake Lively, Legal Docs Claim

Blake Lively allegedly threatened to release private, embarrassing text messages from longtime friend Taylor Swift unless the pop star publicly supported her in a bitter dispute with co-star Justin Baldoni.

According to explosive new court documents exclusively obtained by Daily Mail UK, the dramatic allegation was revealed in a legal letter filed Wednesday by Baldoni's legal team, in response to Lively's motion to quash a subpoena issued to Swift.

The filing claims the "Gossip Girl" alum, 36, attempted to pressure Swift, 35, to issue a public statement of support while urging her to delete private messages exchanged between the two during their close, decade-long friendship. The alleged effort to involve Swift comes amid Lively's escalating legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Baldoni, 41.

"This is about witness tampering and spoliation of evidence," Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman wrote in the letter to the judge. "Ms. Lively requested that Taylor Swift delete their text messages and release a statement siding with her, or face the release of private communications."

Freedman claims Lively's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, had contacted Swift's legal team with an ultimatum—suggesting that if the pop star declined to make a public show of support, Lively might release personal texts allegedly in her possession.

Those messages, according to the filing, are believed to contain deeply private details spanning years of friendship, including past relationships, confidences, and sensitive exchanges between the two celebrities.

In response to the alleged threat, Swift's representatives reportedly addressed what they called "inappropriate and apparently extortionate" behavior in at least one formal written communication to Lively's attorney.

The court filing states that Baldoni's legal team is seeking to subpoena those communications, arguing they are key to demonstrating an attempt to intimidate and coerce a material witness in ongoing litigation.

The revelations add a stunning new twist to the unraveling friendship between Swift and Lively, once among Hollywood's most admired duos. Swift had long been a vocal supporter of Lively, even featuring her children's names in songs and spending holidays with the actress's family.

Swift, whose 2020 ballad "My Tears Ricochet" was featured on the 2024 "It Ends With Us" film soundtrack, was reluctantly pulled into the legal firestorm earlier this year. Baldoni has since filed a $400 million countersuit, accusing Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, of defamation.

Despite efforts by Swift to distance herself from the public fallout, both she and Lively have now been subpoenaed for all relevant communications.

As the case unfolds, it not only puts the spotlight on a high-stakes legal dispute in Hollywood—but also marks a dramatic rupture in one of pop culture's most iconic friendships.