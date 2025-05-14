Taylor Swift Meets Travis Kelce’s New Niece, Jason Kelce Confirms

Pop star Taylor Swift has officially met the newest member of the Kelce family. Jason Kelce, former NFL star and older brother to Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, confirmed the meeting during a red-carpet interview on May 12.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Amazon Upfront event in New York City, Jason shared that Swift recently spent time with his newborn daughter, Finnley Anne.

"She has, yep. She's met her," he said. "We were fortunate to have them all in. It doesn't happen often — everyone's busy — but it was really special."

Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, welcomed Finnley, their fourth daughter, in early April. The couple, married since 2018, are also parents to Wyatt (5), Elliotte (4), and Bennett (2).

The Grammy-winning singer has been enjoying some quiet time since wrapping up her "Eras Tour" in December.

According to Billboard, despite her packed schedule, Swift made time to visit Philadelphia and meet baby Finnley, a visit that Jason said meant a lot to the family. "Thankfully we have a really tight-knit family that makes time for each other," he added. "It's been awesome."

Travis Kelce meets his new niece, Finnley, on his and brother Jason's 'New Heights' podcast.https://t.co/70MKb0p112 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 2, 2025

Taylor Swift Joins Kelce Family for Mother's Day in Philly

Taylor and Travis Kelce were also spotted together in Philadelphia during Mother's Day weekend, where they reportedly dined out with the Kelce family.

The trip gave Swift a chance not only to spend time with Travis's family but also to celebrate the arrival of little Finnley in person.

Fans have long speculated about how involved Swift is with the Kelce family, and this visit confirms that she continues to grow closer to them.

While Jason didn't give many more details about the private visit, his words made it clear that having Swift there was meaningful.

As for baby Finnley, Jason gave fans a first look during an episode of his and Travis's "New Heights" podcast back in April, Hello Magazine said.

During the episode, Travis was thrilled to see his new niece on video, calling her "adorable" and joking with Jason and Kylie about the name reveal.

Asked whether Swift might one day appear on New Heights, Jason laughed and replied, "You and a lot of other people, for sure."

Though Taylor has stayed out of the spotlight lately, her fans are keeping watch. Many believe she may announce something big at the upcoming American Music Awards on May 26.