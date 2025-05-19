50 Cent Jokes He Might 'Throw On' a 'Free Diddy' Shirt Following Allegations That Protestors Are Paid to Wear Them: '$20 an Hour Ain't Bad'

50 Cent mocked the growing chorus of "Free Diddy" demonstrators outside Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial in New York, joking that he might join in after reports surfaced that protesters are allegedly being paid $20 an hour to wear the shirts.

The trial of music mogul Sean Combs began earlier this week in New York City, drawing both public attention and protest activity. Combs is facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking, and testimony has already included statements from former partners Cassie Ventura and Dawn Richard, along with a Department of Homeland Security agent who detailed items found during Combs' arrest.

Meanwhile, social media buzzed over the sudden appearance of demonstrators wearing coordinated "Free Diddy" shirts outside the courthouse. In a viral TikTok clip reposted by The Art of Dialogue, one observer claimed the demonstrators were being compensated to stand outside in support of Combs, even alleging the effort may be tied to promoting his new cryptocurrency.

There are paid Diddy protesters outside the federal courthouse for Diddy’s trial, with people reportedly being paid $20 an hour to wear “Free Diddy” t-shirts — all in an effort to raise awareness about Diddy’s crypto token he launched mid-trial.



This fueled skepticism about the authenticity of the protest, with some people refusing offers to join. 50 Cent weighed in on Instagram with a sarcastic remark, saying, "$20 an hour ain't bad. I might go throw that on for an hour tomorrow. LOL."

The authenticity of the "Free Diddy" demonstrations remains unconfirmed, and Combs' team has not addressed the allegations publicly. The trial is expected to continue for another eight weeks.